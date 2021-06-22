Get ready for more chaos – Gordon Ramsay and pals Gino and Fred are in Greece for TV show (video)

They are filming the popular show Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip

Celebrity chef Gordon and his two traveling buddies, Italian Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have been busy filming the new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip in the Greek capital Athens.

The trio enjoyed a well-earned rest as they chilled out by their campervan as they continued filming scenes for their new show in Kalambaka, Greece.

The three were seen happily relaxing in their fold-up chairs before Gordon, 54, and First Dates star Fred, 49, sipped on refreshing-looking drinks during downtime from the show.

Meanwhile, the pals were seen larking about in their blue campervan as they hit the road in Greece.

They were seen chatting and laughing away as they drove through the streets in the glorious sunshine.

It comes after the trio’s planned stint around Asia for the show was postponed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV chefs and maître d’ were planning to head to Nepal and spend three weeks gallivanting across Asia for their hit ITV series – but the deadly virus – which originated in Wuhan in China – put a stop to production last year.

