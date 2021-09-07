Many passenger ships in Greece docked due to strong winds

Ships will remain moored in the ports due to a ban on departure on Tuesday morning because of bad weather causing disruptions in sea travel.

Port authorities decided to ban sea vessels’ sailing in many lines of coastal transport, due to the strong winds in many sea areas, which according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS ), winds will reach between 8-9 Beaufort locally in the east in the Aegean.

From the port of Piraeus, only the itineraries for the islands of the Saronic Gulf are temporarily performed, from the port of Rafina, the itineraries for Marmari and Cyclades have stopped, while from Ag. Marina for Nea Styra and the port of Kythnos and Kea are also closed from the port of Lavrio,

The line Perama-Paloukia is temporarily closed, while the line Pachi Megaron-Faneromeni Salamina is also closed. The Kavala-Prinou line is also closed in northern Greece.

For passengers who are going to travel today, it is advisable before leaving, to contact the local port authorities and travel agencies, due to modifications or changes that may occur in the ferry routes due to adverse weather conditions in many sea areas.

