Mandatory vaccination for teachers and priests is under consideration, government spokesperson Oikonomou said

He said mandatory vaccination might be applied for all if it is needed to fight the coronavirus

The government spokesman, Giannis Oikonomou, did not rule out a possible extension of mandatory vaccination for teachers and priests.

In an interview on Skai TV, Oikonomou said that such a prospect was being considered stressing: “The option for extending mandatory vaccinations in education, and everywhere, not just in schools is possible. Depending on the size of the pandemic and the rate at which the vaccination programme is going, it is an option we should always consider in the fight against coronavirus. There is a mandatory option for everyone, there is also a choice for teachers if the need arises, although the pace of vaccination is quite high,” he said.

On the issue of possible mandatory vaccinations for children, he said: “At the moment there is no plan to make it compulsory for children. If required, we will do what is right for people working in critical and critical areas.”

