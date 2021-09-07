Tsitsipas’s coach Mouratoglou defends Stefanos on the “toilet break” issue (video)

He said he was proud of how Stefanos handled all the backlash

In a video posted on social media, Patrick Mouratoglou explains everything about the toilet breaks of Stefanos Tsitsipas and defends the Greek tennis player.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’s mentor and Serena Williams’s coach took a stand on the “burning” issue of toilet breaks, clearly supporting the Greek tennis player.

Among other things, the French coach with Greek roots cited the example of Djokovic in the final with Tsitsipas at Roland Garros where the Serb took a toilet break at 0-2 and changed the rhythm of the match and eventually win, while he also talked about the on-court bullying Stefanos went through during his matches expressing his pride of how his player handled the whole situation.