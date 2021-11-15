Marc poll: 12.5 points lead for New Democracy

34.1% of citizens estimate that under the leadership of Andreas Loverdos, the Movement for Change (KINAL) will increase its electoral percentages

The first part of Marc’s big, monthly poll was presented on ANT1’s main news bulletin.

The poll was conducted on November 8-13, in 1,508 households, while 500 KINAL voters were included.

As it seems, what worries the citizens the most is the pandemic with a rate of 77.6% and the increased prices with 60.7%.

58.1% of citizens say that the government’s measures to deal with the pandemic, with rapid tests for the unvaccinated, are in a positive direction (58.1%), while 40.5% have the opposite view.

56.5% of the respondents, however, estimate that the government was slow to take action.

In the intention to vote, ND leads with a difference of 12.5 points to SYRIZA, gathering 34%, against 21.5% of the main opposition party. KINAL appears as the third party, with its percentage increasing to 8.2%. It is followed by the KKE with 5.8%, the Hellenic Solution with 4.3% and the DAY25 with 2.9%, which below the threshold for entering Parliament (3%).

It is worth noting, that in last October’s poll by Marc, the difference between the first two parties in the intention to vote amounted to 12.8%.

Marc’s poll captures in the most emphatic way the absolutely fluid landscape in the internal elections for the leadership of the Movement for Change (KINAL). In short, the poll records the lead of Andreas Loverdos and the great popularity of Nikos Androulakis, however, most believe that George Papandreou will win the election in the end.