Polls: ND increases lead over SYRIZA while KINAL rises

The trend that had appeared in the previous polls, at the end of September and which showed that the wear of ND from the summer adventures had been stopped, with SYRIZA not being able to strengthen its forces, is confirmed by two new polls, which were published yesterday. Both the company Pulse (for SKAI) and the GPO (for powergame.gr), record even a slight increase of the difference between ND and SYRIZA, while the common finding is that the Movement for Change (KINAL) increases its forces, as in the first survey it gains 1.5% and in the second 1%, always in relation to the immediately preceding ones of the same companies.

Obviously, the emotional atmosphere that prevailed from the loss of Fofi Gennimata, but also the new interest that gave to the race of succession the participation of George Papandreou have stimulated the reflexes of the followers of the party. It should be noted, that for the first time the percentage of KINAL, on the valid ones (8.5%), is higher than the that of the 2019 elections (8.1%). It remains to be seen whether this trend will be solidify until the December by-elections and will remain as a legacy for the start of the new leadership.

As for the main political battle, New Democracy (ND), without showing any upward trend, comfortably maintains the double-digit lead of 11 points in both measurements, thanks to the small fall of SYRIZA. While Kyriakos Mitsotakis still has a great distance (and expands it) from Alexis Tsipras in the comparison of the two leaders in the suitability for the Prime Minister. The percentages are now at 41% -25% (difference of 16 points), when in the previous one it was 40% -25% (difference of 14 points).

SYRIZA’s inability to exceed the limit of 24-25 percentage points in the electorate is almost a permanent phenomenon.

See Also:

Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden: Silent Cinema and the “Man of God”

According to Pulse, whose survey was conducted at the end of October, in the intention to vote, ND remains stable at 34.5% (as in the previous count) and reaches 36.5% of the valid ones. SYRIZA drops to 23.5% from 24% a month ago and with the reduction to valid it goes to 24.5% (all 12 points back in this field).

KINAL is the only party that goes up – from 6.5% to 8% (and to 8.5% in the valid ones).

On the contrary, the KKE falls from 6% to 5% (5.5% with the reduction to valid), while the Hellenic Solution from 4.5% goes to 3.5% (with the reduction finding it at 4%) . MERA25 remains constant at 3% in all fields.

In the GPO measurement in the intention to vote, ND gathers 35.5%, (from 35.2% in September) SYRIZA 24.5% (from 24%), while KINAL goes to 7.1% from 6% in the previous one.

The KKE is located at 5.8% (it had 6.2% in the previous survey), the Hellenic Solution at 3.5% (from 3.4%), the MERA25 2.9% (it had the same in September).

In the comparisons for Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Alexis Tsipras, the Prime Minister has a lead in matters of economy with 45.7% against 25.1%, in the management of the financial crisis he leads with 43.7% against 28.8%, while in the question who can brings new investments in the country records a percentage of 50.4% against 18.8% of the leader of the official opposition.