Six arrests of the Athens cocaine cartel

The police try to see how all those kilos of cocaine reached the group and then how they channeled it to the Athenian elite

A large operation of the Hellenic Police for the dismantling of one of the largest cocaine trafficking cartels in Athens, is underway.

The first information of protothema.gr says that so far, six people have been arrested, while in a hideout in the wider coastal area, 10 kilos of pure cocaine were found.

The case is estimated to be particularly serious as the police try to see how all those kilos of cocaine reached the group and then how they channeled it to the Athenian elite.

See Also:

US House Representatives oppose sale of F-16s to Turkey in a letter to Blinken