Maria Sakkari advanced to the US Open final 8 after defeating 21-year-old Canadian Bianca Andrescu (6-7, 7-6, 6-3) after 3.30 mins.

The 26-year-old Greek champion showed mental toughness as she overcame a close second set where she faced elimination in the tie break and in the end she was able to secure a spot on the “8” of the American Open.

After her maiden appearance in the semifinals of Roland Garros, she will be in the top eight of the US Open for the first time.