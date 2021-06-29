Mayweather confirms he earned $100 million for exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul

He fought the YouTuber in an eight-round fight earlier in June

Weeks after his controversial exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather has confirmed the significant payout that motivated him to even step into the ring.

Saturday evening following his protege Gervonta Davis‘ 11th-round knockout of Mario Barrios to claim the WBA super lightweight title, Mayweather was caught on video boasting, “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100Ms (millions).”

“I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s,” continued the boxing legend, who fought the YouTuber in an eight-round fight earlier in June.

