Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden: Sunday Dedication Honoring Newlyweds

Dear Newlyweds,

Following your decision to enter into the bond of holy matrimony, as your spiritual

Shepherd and the Metropolitan of this historic eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Scandinavia, I would like to convey the Church’s prayerful presence and support in your blessed daily lives.

When you made the decision to celebrate your wedding at our Church, you may not have been fully aware of all the spiritual facts that are connected to this Holy Sacrament and its significance. Indicatively, St. Paul the Apostle to the Nations calls marriage the “Great Sacrament.”

On the day of your wedding, you were joined “into one flesh,” and this is certainly the work of Divine Providence. You were joined together and have become one spirit, one force, one will, one manner of thinking and decision-making in order to enjoy the beauty of married life.

To ensure that we place emphasis on the importance of the Wedding Sacrament and honor your decision to enter into it by having it blessed in our Church, we have decided to dedicate Sunday, October 10, 2021 to you. Following the Divine Liturgy that will be celebrated at the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm (Birger Jarlsgatan 92), as well as all other parishes of the Holy Metropolis of Sweden, we will dedicate our worship gathering and my sermon to you, the newlyweds.

Our first “Sunday Dedication” will honor our newlyweds, which is why it would be a particular joy and honor for our local Church if you would participate in the Divine Liturgy on October 10th (starting 10 a.m.) and the homily that will follow, which is dedicated to you, our Metropolis’ newlyweds.

I extend my warmest hopes and wishes for the start of your life together as a married couple, I look forward to our meeting, and I remain,

With all my love and prayers in Christ,

† Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden