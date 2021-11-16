Michigan: Dad saved daughter’s life by shielding her during plane crash – She was the only survivor

Mr Perdue’s wife “wanted to be sure that everyone knew who he was and how he gave his life for his daughter”

A dad shielded his daughter in his arms – saving her life during a plane crash on Lake Michigan at the weekend, a family friend has said.

Mike Perdue reportedly died saving his daughter’s life in a light-commuter plane crash near Beaver Island on Saturday.

The 11-year-old was the sole survivor of the crash that saw four people killed.

Family friend and business partner Ryan Wojan told CNN: “He cradled her in his arms. She doesn’t remember anything, except for her daddy squeezing her so hard”.

Mr Wojan said Mr Perdue’s wife “wanted to be sure that everyone knew who he was and how he gave his life for his daughter”.

Mr Wojan, who flew to Beaver Island on the same plane three hours before the crash, said he and Mr Perdue were meeting for a hunting trip, while the girl was going to a family friend’s for the weekend.

