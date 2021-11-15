UK: Liverpool taxi driver-hero: How he trapped the suicide bomber (amazing video)

The footage of yesterday’s explosion of a taxi in Liverpool has gone viral with the British authorities talking about a terrorist attack, arresting four suspects.

The blast killed one person – the man who detonated the explosives – while the taxi driver was injured, but not seriously.

The explosion in the black taxi outside the Gynecology Hospital in Liverpool took place yesterday at around 13:00 local time.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the 45-year-old taxi driver, David Perry, is the “hero” of Liverpool as, as soon as he realized that his client had explosives on him, he drove the vehicle to a safe place and locked the would-be terrorist in the car.

The suicide bomber allegedly asked his taxi driver to take him to Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, just a mile from the site of the blast. A memorial service was being held there on Sunday, as a tribute to the fallen, in the presence of war veterans, officials and a large crowd.

“Our investigations show that an improvised explosive device has been made and so far our guess is that it was made by the taxi passenger”, as reported by Liverpool officials.

The video in question shows the dark taxi speeding into the maternity ward parking lot and exploding before stopping outside the reception. The taxi driver appears to open the door about six seconds after the explosion. The man, who has minor injuries, warns others to stay away from the burning car.

Today, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, praised the taxi driver, noting that he acted with incredible bravery.