One killed, one injured in Liverpool car bombing – Three people arrested (photos)

Author: Panos  | Published: November 14, 2021

Anti-terrorism officers were investigating

Related Stories

One person was killed and another was injured in a car bomb blast outside Liverpool Gynecology Hospital in the north of England, police said, adding that anti-terrorism officers were investigating.

At the same time, according to foreign media, three people have been arrested and are being held in Kensington.

The ages of those arrested are 21, 26 and 29.

Merseyside police said in a statement that the car appeared to be a taxi that had stopped at the hospital shortly before the blast.

See Also:

Jeff Bezos makes “out there” prediction about Humanity’s future

Tags With: