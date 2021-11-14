One killed, one injured in Liverpool car bombing – Three people arrested (photos)

One person was killed and another was injured in a car bomb blast outside Liverpool Gynecology Hospital in the north of England, police said, adding that anti-terrorism officers were investigating.

At the same time, according to foreign media, three people have been arrested and are being held in Kensington.

The ages of those arrested are 21, 26 and 29.

Merseyside police said in a statement that the car appeared to be a taxi that had stopped at the hospital shortly before the blast.

These were the scenes earlier in Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park as more armed officers arrived in the street and which has been blocked off to all members of the public Police not confirming if this incident is linked to today’s explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/nyrfi6RzfD — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 14, 2021

Worrying rumours coming out about a car explosion at the Liverpool Womens hospital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxWHfVomuE — PL Champ19n’s Main Stand Ultras 🌍⭐* (@MainStandULTRAS) November 14, 2021

