Heidi Klum topless on her Mykonos balcony (photos)

The German beauty is in Greece for the shooting of “Germany’s Next Top Model”

Heidi Klum is still in Mykonos and is constantly sharing photos with millions of social media followers. The beauty from Germany who is in our country for the needs of the shooting of the German fashion reality TV show “Germany’s Next Top Model” uploaded one of her revealing photos a few minutes ago from the balcony of her hotel.

With the sun starting to look timid – in the sky of Mykonos, Heidi came out topless on the balcony to enjoy the sunrise…

“The sunrise in Mykonos is so beautiful,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the beautiful photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)