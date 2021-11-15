Coronavirus Greece: 6,950 new cases, 72 deaths, 551 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,404 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,950, of which 15 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 838,824 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 50.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 105 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,727 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 72, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,838 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 551 (61.3% men). Their median age is 64 years. 84.2% have an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

UK: Liverpool taxi driver-hero: How he trapped the suicide bomber (amazing video)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,404 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 365 (daily change -12.89%). The median age of cases is 38 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).