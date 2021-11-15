Greek restaurants to shut down on Tuesday in protest against Covid-19 measures

The sector wants the Covid-19 fines to burden the offenders instead of the businesses

The union of the Greek restauranteers has declared a nationwide strike for Tuesday, November 16, protesting against the new Covid-19 measures imposed by Greek authorities for the reduction of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The representatives of the sector will deliver a relevant resolution to the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Palace.

As the Panhellenic Federation of Restaurants and Related Professions (POESE) notes in its announcement, the demands of the Sector are:

-Adjustment of Covid fines and their transfer to the offender.

-Change of a refundable advance to a non-refundable one.

-Participation of their union in the decision-making process about Covid by taking part in the competent committees.

-Subsidy of energy costs and rent.

-Subsidising employer contributions or suspension of employment contracts.

-Exemption from the payment of municipal fees.

-Reduction of VAT to 6%.

-Continuation of the subsidy of loan installments.

-New funding similar to those of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

