U.S. Embassy in Athens – Second “STEM STARS GREECE” programme for Greek teenagers

The U.S. Embassy in Athens and the Greek nonprofit organization SciCo are pleased to announce the second year of STEM STARS GREECE, a competition that supports, highlights, and rewards 14 to 18-year-old students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The top contenders will represent Greece at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s largest international science competition, which will take place in May 2022. STEM STARS GREECE is funded by the U.S. Embassy in Athens and takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs. It also receives sponsorship from PricewaterhouseCoopers Greece (PwC Greece) and Ο3 – Out of the Ordinary.

The competition offers participants the opportunity to: dive into specific areas of interest in STEM; develop research, collaboration, presentation and communication skills; present their findings to an audience; network with people who have common research interests, including scientists and STEM professionals; and win valuable prizes.

The STEM STARS GREECE competition is one of many programs the U.S. Embassy in Athens supports to advance the “people to people” ties between the United States and Greece, which is a key pillar of our annual U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. Participation in the competition is free. Students who are between 14 and 18 years of age (High School 3rd Grade – Lyceum 3rd Grade) on the date of the competition are eligible to participate.

