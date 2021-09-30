Mitsotakis at the Athens Democracy Forum: It is not my intention to get involved in an arms race with Turkey (video)

“We have a strategic partnership with President Macron. There is the article of mutual defense assistance, which says that if one of the parties is attacked then the other will help. It symbolizes France’s commitment but also its interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region”, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to the New York Times journalist, Steven Erlanger, in a discussion that they had during the works of the Athens Democracy Forum. “We bought the frigates at the best price and at the best delivery time. We bought ships that will put our Navy in the digital age and that will significantly enhance our deterrent capability“, he added.

Asked why this defense cooperation agreement should be made, since Greece is also a member of NATO, the Prime Minister replied that, “the agreement is in line with NATO’s guidelines for upgrading the defense capabilities of its member states. It is my duty to defend my country. It is also a clear stance on the part of the EU to defend its interests in areas where NATO does not want to get involved without the approval of the North Atlantic Alliance. We are ready to sign the extension of the defense agreement with the USA for another 5 years. There is no competition between the US, France and Greece, these initiatives are complementary. We are very proud to be members of NATO, it is by far the most successful alliance”, added Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“These investments are within the country’s current fiscal framework and are in no way at the expense of our other priorities”, the Prime Minister said. “I have made it clear that we will not enter an arms race with Turkey, however, I repeat that we will defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity”, added Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“I will not apologize for protecting our borders. In March 2020, Turkey instrumentalized the migrants, we resisted, we protected our borders and we continue to do so in a way that fully respects human rights”, he said. “In addition, we addressed the issue of unaccompanied minors, tomorrow I will visit Samos and the new Reception and Identification Center. It is not contradictory to defend your borders while respecting human rights”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis continued adding:” We have every interest in working with Turkey to eradicate the smuggler networks who prey on vulnerable people. I believe that Turkey can do more. They should be able to readmit, according to our agreement, people whose applications have been declined, they do not do it at present and we are talking about about 2,000 people. The EU has made it clear, however, that we will not relive scenes of 2015″.

The Prime Minister then referred to Europe, saying: “At the same time, of course, there is a deficit of European solidarity and a very important sign would be the agreement on the new Immigration and Asylum Pact, I am not very optimistic about this issue at least for the foreseeable future”.