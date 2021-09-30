Two dead in a police operation against armed man in Belarus (disturbing video)

A shocking video broadcast by Belarus state television shows the bloody ending of a police operation in the country to arrest a 31-year-old man described who was armed with a shotgun in his house.

A police officer and 31-year-old Andrei Zeltser, who worked as a computer technician at an American company, were killed in the operation.

The KGB did not identify the man by name or profession, but described him as a “terrorist”.

The video shows the moment of the deadly exchange of fire.

It seems that the police are trying to enter the apartment where the 31-year-old is waiting with a shotgun.

When police enter the apartment, the 31-year-old appears to shoot and fatally injuring a police officer with his colleagues responding to the fire and killing the man they wanted to arrest.