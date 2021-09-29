Greek-French pact is a game-changer in the Eastern Mediterranean – Article 2 provides for mutual military support

The military and Defence pact signed between Greece and France by PM Mitsitakis and French President Macron on Tuesday provides for the acquisition of three French frigates, as well as more Rafale aircraft, but article 2 seems to be the most telling as it provides the immediate military assistance of France to Greece and vice versa, if there is an attack from a third country, even if it is within the framework of their alliances (eg Turkey, a NATO member).

According to the document that was made public Greece will also immediately receive 3 + 1 Belh@rra frigates with full air defense and anti-submarine warfare equipment and capabilities to shoot down long-range air targets. The frigates, with their high technology and long-range weapons systems, will act as a power multiplier in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, as in addition to the increased capabilities, they will be fully compatible to “work” with Rafale fighters.

As the pact states the two countries agreed to provide each other with military support using “all the means at their disposal, including, if needed armed violence” in the event of an invasion on their soils, according to a copy of the document

“Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It’s a sign of trust and the quality of French production,” Macron added. The deal is worth 2 to 3 billion euros ($2.3 – $3.5 billion), people familiar with the matter said, with less than a billion per frigate, according to one person. Macron’s office declined to confirm the figure.

