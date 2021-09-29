Two Greek tennis players in top 10 in the world for the first time ever

Greek tennis is enjoying historic moments, as for the first time in the sport’s history in Greece, there is a simultaneous presence of two Greek athletes in the top 10 in the world.
The ATP made a special mention of the two top tennis players, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, in a post on social media, congratulating both of them for this great feat.
The post says: “For the first time in history, Greece has two players in the Top 10”, accompanying the post with a Greek flag and clapping hands.
For the first time in history, Greece has two players in the Top 10 👏 🇬🇷 @steftsitsipas 🤝 @mariasakkari @WTA #TennisUnited pic.twitter.com/sJZ0CRjuvx
— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 28, 2021