Tsitsipas’s self-reflection from the Azores: Take time for yourself (photo)

Stefanos Tsitsipas chose to spend a few days away from the limelight and do some self-reflection after his quick exit from the US Open at the hands of 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

The No. 3 in the world rankings, after a few days of rest, took stock of his performance and in his latest post from the Azores pointed out that over the years he has distanced himself so much from work and travel that he did not have time for himself and his feelings, even emphasising the value of seclusion, which he says can also lead to progress.

It’s been a minute since I’ve taken any time off or even just taken time for myself. I always feel like I’m in a rush and should be moving forward in some shape or form, but slowly I’ve learned that isn’t necessarily the right way. Silence and solitude can also lead to progress. Over the years I’ve kept myself so distracted with work and travel that I didn’t have the time to allow myself to feel as happy or as sad as I should have. When one is in the public eye, others only see and pay attention to the highs, but are not aware of the lows. At a certain point, the whole thing caught up to me and it’s been an eye opening experience to say the least. Put emphasis on your well-being, love as hard as you can, and take that extra time for yourself. Fulfillment and gratification will soon follow.

The Greek champion came under fire recently for his long toilet breaks and his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.

