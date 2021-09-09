The European Court of Human Rights rejects Greek workers’ request against mandatory vaccination

The decision on applications are currently pending before the Court

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected a request filed by Greek healthcare workers for the application of temporary measures against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.

The ruling concerned two requests lodged by 30 professionals in the Greek healthcare system (public and private) who also requested the suspension of the law.

Citing Articles 2 (right to life), 3 (prohibition of inhuman and degrading treatment), 4 (prohibition of slavery and forced labor), 5 (right to liberty and security), 6 (right to a fair trial), 8 (right to respect for private and family life) and 14 (non-discrimination), the health workers protested against compulsory vaccination as a prerequisite for continuing to perform their duties and have called for the law to be suspended.

The applicants also requested interim measures (Rule 39 of the Rules of Court) and the immediate suspension of the application of the relevant law.

However, on 7 September the European Court of Justice ruled to dismiss the claims.

The Court approves such claims only on an exceptional basis, ie when the applicants face a real risk of irreversible damage.