Over 100 aftershocks recorded in Crete

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, a total of 135 aftershocks have been recorded on the island of Crete following the major 5.8 Richter earthquake that rocked the island on Monday, which left one dead and tens injured.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a second strong earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter scale while the strong seismic sequence does appear to be waning.

The number of aftershocks has already exceeded 100, with most of them being of notable intensity and duration, causing even greater terror both to the inhabitants and to the wider area as the earthquakes are felt in Heraklion as well.

According to the data collection of the Geodynamic Institute, from 9.17 on Monday morning until now there have been 135 earthquakes in total with 30% being above 4 Richter and 50% being above 3 Richter.

According to information from cretapost, seismologists appear extremely satisfied with the seismic sequence while closely monitoring the developments.