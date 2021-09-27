Videos of the moment the earthquake hit Crete emerge

Videos have been posted on social media showing the moment a powerful 5.8 earthquake rocked the island of Crete on Monday morning. So far, one man has lost his life from the earthquake while 9 other people are reported injured.
The victim was among the three trapped people who were in the church of Prophet Elias in Arkalochori.
The quake caused panic among the locals as they scrambled to get out of their homes and seek safety in the outdoors.
6.5M in Heralion Crete. video + pics showing damage to historical buildings in the Greece Earthquake.#greece #crete #heraklion pic.twitter.com/ZMRw1IpBFZ
6.5 Earthquake Hits Creta, Greece#Earthquake #Crete #Girit #Greece
Long Version:https://t.co/GyTM6T7AfW pic.twitter.com/7P7fXmbKmz
6.5 Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece#Earthquake #Crete #Girit
Long Version:https://t.co/HiB9J2tXpW pic.twitter.com/W4Vn4v1o5K
#Breaking: Just in – A major 6.5 magnitude of a #earthquake shook the region of #Crete in #Greece, with the epicenter being #Heraklion. Causing some old buildings to collapse, and some to crack open. #Κρήτη #σεισμό pic.twitter.com/kQdzitcWsM
