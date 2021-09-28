US welcomes the French-Greek military deal of the Belh@rr frigates

The State Department spokesperson said the deal would contribute for the stability in the region

The United States welcomed the signing of a military agreement between France and Greece which saw the acquisition by Greece of 3 state-of-the-art French frigates Belh@rr.

A US State Department spokesperson said the investment made by Greece in upgrading its defense capabilities and the fact that it is fulfilling its NATO commitments for the planned defence expenditures was positive.

The spokesman explained that “the United States and Greece enjoy a strong defense relationship rooted in our common values. We strongly support Greece’s role in creating stability in the region and look forward to continuing to work closely with Greece to promote our common goals of peace and prosperity in the region, including our strong relationship with the Navy. “While we have not seen the details of the multiannual defense agreement between Greece and France, we note that the long-term US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) was updated in 2019 for the mutual benefit of our two nations and regional security.”

Continuing, the State Department spokesman noted that significant progress has been made in finding common ground for the possible upgrade of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement. He noted that a new update would include the indefinite extension of the agreement, a fact that the State Department believes will help promote peace in the region and common defense and security goals among close NATO allies.

