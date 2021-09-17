Stricter rules on long toilet breaks in tennis

Long toilet breaks in tennis might be a thing of the past, following news that the ATP Tour is planning to impose stricter rules.

The practice has long been a bugbear of players but hostility towards it has flared up following incidents in two matches involving the former world No 1 Andy Murray in recent weeks.

Murray was left furious at the US Open when Stefanos Tsitsipas twice spent more than seven minutes off-court in their five-set battle before going on to win and he fell foul of the loophole again this week when losing to Roman Safiullin during a tournament in France.

There is currently no set time limit on comfort breaks but an ATP source told Reuters: “There will be a change to the rules for bathroom breaks and on-court medical timeouts as well.

