Tsistipas beats Murray in 5 sets at US Open – Murray says he lost respect for the Greek after his long breaks (video)

“It’s just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match,” Murray said

Stefanos Tsitsipas won a tightly contested marathon match 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 4 hours, 49 minutes against former No.1 Andy Murray in the opening match for the U.S Open. The No. 3 seed and 2021 French Open finalist received medical treatment on his left foot after losing the third set and went to the bathroom after winning the fourth set.

Murray complained on the court about how long Tsitsipas was taking in the toilet at the time and again once play had resumed. Murray remained frustrated when speaking to the media following the match.

After his first-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday at the US Open, Andy Murray said his opponent had unfairly gained an advantage by taking a lengthy bathroom break and an opportune medical timeout.

“It’s just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match,” Murray said. “I’m not saying I necessarily win that match for sure, but it had influence on what was happening after those breaks.”

source espn.com