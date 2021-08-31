Greek government reshuffling – These are the changes (video)

UPD – The departure of Michalis Chrysochoidis and Haris Theocharis from the government, as well as the creation of a separate Ministry of Civil Protection under the retired Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, are the main changes in the reshuffle announced on Tuesday. Thanasis Plevris takes over as Minister of Health, while Vassilis Kikilias is moving from the Health Ministry to Tourism. Pulmonologist Mina Gaga assumes the duties of Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Health.

The Greek government spokesperson, Giannis Oikonomou, is announcing the reshuffling at 11 am.

According to initial sources, Haris Theocharis is leaving the Ministry of Tourism, Takis Theodorikakos is returning to the government, while Nikos Hardalias is taking over the duties of Deputy Minister of Defense. Adonis Georgiadis remains at the Ministry of Development.

According to the information so far, the reshuffle will be structural, with the Prime Minister having told his associates that he is not committed by individuals, on the one hand, and that he is fully aware of the malfunctions in the current scheme, which he seeks to address immediately.