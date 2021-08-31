A portfolio of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure with responsibility for infrastructure is formed

These are the new faces in the Greek cabinet and the ones that changed portfolios following the reshuffle announced on Tuesday morning:

-Evangelos Apostolakis assumes the position of Minister of Civil Protection.

-Panagiotis Theodorikakos takes over the position of Minister of Citizen Protection.

– Athanasios Plevris takes over the position of Minister of Health.

-Asimina Gaga assumes the position of Deputy Minister of Health.

– Vassilios Kikilias takes over the position of Minister of Tourism.

-The position of Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Ex-Pats Abroad is taken over by Andreas Katsaniotis.

-The position of Deputy Minister of National Defence is taken over by Nikolaos Hardalias.

-Simos Kedikoglou assumes the position of Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food in charge of fisheries policy.

-Michalis Papadopoulos takes over the position of Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure in charge of transport issues.

A portfolio of Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure with responsibility for infrastructure is formed which is filled by the current General Secretary George Karagiannis.

Michalis Chrysochoidis, Haris Theocharis, Alkiviadis Stefanis, Vassilis Kontozamanis, Fotini Arabatzi, Giannis Kefalogiannis, Costas Vlasis, and George Zavvos were ousted from the cabinet.