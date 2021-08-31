Olympiakos player Semedo says he is innocent of rape charges (video)

He could face up to life in prison if he is proven guilty

Ruben Semedo, Olympiakos FC centre back, who was arrested on charges of rape, after a 17-year-old teenager filed a complaint, said he was innocent exiting the Athens prosecutor’s office on Tuesday morning.

“I am innocent. You will all see it. If I was not a football player all this would not have happened. Everything is done for the money,” said the accused, leaving the building on Evelpidon street. The Portugal international received an extension to present his defence until Thursday.

Meanwhile, his 40-year-old alleged accomplice, also charged with taking part in gang rape was given a deadline until Friday morning to present his defence.

The charge he is facing carries a penalty that can reach life imprisonment, as gang rape, as defined in the Penal Code, is considered, like the main offence, a heinous act with greater criminal value.

