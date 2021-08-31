The impressive superyacht “Pi” spotted near Mykonos (video)

The “Pi” superyacht was spotted near the Greek island of Mykonos. The 77-metre yacht dropped anchor off the island’s iconic windmills, immediately drawing the eyes of locals and tourists alike.

The impressive yacht was built in 2019 and a year later won three awards at the annual World Super Yacht Awards competition organised by the prestigious Boat International magazine.

The “PI” can accommodate 12 guests in its six cabins, while the crew also enjoys a comfortable stay as there are nine cabins for 18 staff. It has, among other things, a swimming pool, beach club and helipad.

Its wealthy owner, 68-year-old American Howard Schultz, former director of the Starbucks chain, spent more than 100 million euros to acquire it.

also read

Olympiakos player Semedo says he is innocent of rape charges