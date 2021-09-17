EUMed9 Summit – Traffic diversions and regulations in Athens (where and when)

Draconian security measures have taken effect in Athens as the Summit of the member states of the south of the European Union (EUMED 9) is taking place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

The Critical Climate Summit is hosted in Athens with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Mario Draghi, and EC President Ursula von der Leyen. For the safety of the leaders, a series of traffic regulations have been enforced:

Public transport movement

Normally, all Metro Line 3 services to and from the airport will take place today, throughout the day.

By order of the police, on Friday, September 17, only the routes of 14:31 and 15:01 from Nikea to the airport and of 15:32 and 16:02 from the airport to Nikea will not be carried out. The X95 & X97 bus routes to the Airport will run normally.

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 18, by order of the police, there will be no services

From Nikea to the Airport,

From 08:01 to 09:31 and

From 14:31 to 15:31, and

from the Airport to Nikea

From 09:32 to 10:32 and

• from 15:32 to 16:32.

The X95 & X97 bus routes to the Airport will run normally.

At the same time, a ban on any outdoor public gathering is already in force from 6 in the morning in areas of Attica.

According to information from TRAINOSE SA, the following Proastiakos trains will end/start in Koropi instead of the airport for the period:

17.09.2021 and hours 10.45-11.15, 12.10-13.15, 14.00-14.30, 15.40-16.10, 18.10-19.45, 22.45-23.15, 23.35-00.05,

18.09.2021 and hours 09.45-10.15, 15.45-16.15,

for the following dates:

16.09.2021: 2222, 1215, 1228, 2255, 2250, 1229

17.09.2021: 1212, 2223, 2218, 1213, 2222, 1215, 1216, 2231, 2226, 1217, 2230, 1219, 1222, 2243, 2238, 1223, 1228, 2255, 2250, 1229, 1230, 2259, 1236, 1237

18.09.2021: 1222, 2243, 2238, 1223, 1226, 2251