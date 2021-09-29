Gordon Ramsay to Gino D’Acampo : I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine (hilarious video)

The hilarious clip gives us a hint as to the hilarity that will ensue on their Greek adventure

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek returns for its second and final installation on Monday, October 4 in the UK on ITV.

After indulging in the unique produce of the Greek islands, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix head to the Greek capital Athens in a vintage VW campervan.

And if we are to judge by a short clip released it is going to be, again, hilarious, as Gordon is pushing Gino’s buttons when he says Greek cuisine is superior to Italian.

“Honestly, I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine”, says Gordon looking at Gino. The Italian chef appears dumbfounded and is speechless. Gino turns for support to Fred, but to no avail.

The trio returns to ITV this fall with a brand new road trip. This time the three chefs visited various Greek islands and the historic city of Athens.

“Thanks to the abundance of fantastic foods, including the freshest lobster, chefs Gordon and Gino will try to prove that the gastronomic credentials of Greece are among the best in Europe. The chefs will start their adventure in Crete, the largest island in Greece, before starting their journey to the amazing Santorini, arriving at the parties of Mykonos and ending their trip to Athens and the monasteries of Meteora “, says a representative of ITV and continues: “The company traveled on a catamaran to several islands, did jet ski races and shipwrecks, there will be beautiful moments and quarrels in equal amounts.”