Turkish media awkwardly reacts to Greek-French defence pact and Belharra frigates

The media see the move as an ‘important European move”

The Turkish media awkwardly comment on the military deal and strategic defence pact between France and Greece as an “Important agreement with a European orientation”.

The signing of the Greece-France defence pact, which appears to shift the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean, has caused uneasiness and irritation in Turkey, which does not hide its concern for the acquisition of 3 + 1 Belharra frigates and a total of 24 Rafale aircraft from Greece, but also what is provided in the mutual military assistance clauses in the event of an attack.

Daily Turkish Hurriyet points out the high capabilities of the Belharra frigates and describing the Greek-French defense agreement as “very significant”.

Aidinlik writes about a “billion dollar agreement” between France and Greece, noting the statements of Macron and Mitsotakis that it is: “A step towards European autonomy”.

Yeni Safak accuses Greece of buying frigates from France while claiming that it is not in an “arms race”.

The opposition media outlet Cumhuriyet emphasises that with the defence pact, Greece and France are attempting to achieve a “union of forces”, highlighting the statements of Macron and Mitsotakis.

The public and private television networks in Turkey have extensive reference to the purchase of state-of-the-art French frigates, as well as to the Greek-French defence pact.

also read

Gordon Ramsay to Gino D’Acampo : I think Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine (hilarious video)