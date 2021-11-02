Mysterious “black hole” spotted on Google maps (photo)

Many have searched Google Maps to find the black hole

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.

The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”.

Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base.

Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti, known as Vostok Island.

See Also:

NASA Planted Chili Peppers in Space: They grew & the astronauts made tacos (photo)

As Live Science reported, Google often blurs out military sites and other “secret” locations to avoid disclosing information about the whereabouts of such sites, which can lead to speculation about a “black hole”.

Read more: yahoo