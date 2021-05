You can find everything in Greece and, apparently, this includes…UFOs

They live among us. And it can be very close to us. In Thessaloniki, let’s say.

An ufologist, Scott Waring, has discovered, as he says, “sunken alien UFOs” in Thermaikos Gulf with the help of Google Earth!

In fact, Waring compares the size of one of the objects to a football field.



