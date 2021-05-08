Men with larger steps are better at sex, study shows

According to the findings of a new Japanese study, men who take small steps are 40 percent more likely to suffer from impotence than blokes with long strides. It all comes down to the strength of their pelvic muscles, with stronger muscles improving the ability to get and maintain an erection. If your pelvic floor muscles haven’t really been much of a priority up until now, maybe they should be.

Researchers at Hirosaki University recorded the gait of 324 men by measuring the length of participants’ steps as well as the height of their feet while walking, known as the ‘two-step test’. Men with small steps had an average score of 153cm, while large steps were considered as an average score of 166cm.

more at menshealth.com