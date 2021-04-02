Which European accent is the Sexiest? – Greek, it seems… (funny video)

Commenters below the video were fawning over the Greek man

There is always that never-ending debate about which country has the sexiest men of women.

In an extremely funny video posted on its YouTube channel, BuzzFeed took a different route and tested which Europan language is the sexiest.

The three candidates in this video were Greek, Spanish, and French. In the experiment, two blindfolded women sat down on the couch and listened to three men talk to them about random things in their mother tongues.

The result and the reactions of the females were absolutely hilarious, while the comments below the video seemed to agree by and large that the delivery of the Greek man was perfect and that he had won hands down.

Enjoy and laugh!

video credit BuzzFeedVideo YouTube channel