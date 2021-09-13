Thessaloniki: “Something…is running underneath the city” – Watch the Thessaloniki Metro on a test route (video)

As can be seen in the video that lasts less than 3 minutes, the Thessaloniki metro moves on the rails of the state-of-the-art stations that are still under construction.

“Something…is running underneath the city”, Mr. Tachiaos writes in the caption of the video, giving hope to the people of Thessaloniki that the work that has remained stuck for a long time will be delivered to the citizens in a few years.

It is recalled that on Sunday the Prime Minister referred to the metro, the timetable for the completion of the project, but also to the “Venizelos” Station during the press conference at the 85th TIF.

As Mr. Mitsotakis said, the Thessaloniki Metro will be ready in December 2023.