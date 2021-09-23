Naked man runs on Live TV show (video)

Anything that can happen on live TV will happen on live TV.

On Monday’s “Today” show, hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb got hilariously interrupted by a streaker outside their window on the streets of New York. “There was an almost-naked runner,” Melvin said, after the man ran by the window.

The runner could only be seen for a few seconds behind the hosts, who all turned around to see what the commotion was about.

Guthrie exclaimed, “Where are your clothes? Oh my gosh, what is happening?”

Kotb, meanwhile, shouted, “What are you doing?! Get your clothes on!”