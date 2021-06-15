Nationwide strike – Teachers excluded due to University Entry Exams

Trams and the Metro will only mobilise for a few hours

The exclusion of teachers and employees of the Ministry of Education from tomorrow’s nationwide strike was decided by the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) in order to avoid problems in the Panhellenic exams.

The announcement of ADEDY:

‘The Executive Committee of ADEDY decided to exclude from the strike mobilisation of June 16 the teachers of secondary education and the Employees of the Ministry of Education who are involved in the process of the national exams.’

At the same time, the Athens Metro and Trams will finally operate tomorrow Wednesday, June 16 until 10 am and will not participate in the 24-hour strike, in order to facilitate the students who are taking part in the end-of-year university entry exams.

In a statement, the workers said the government was using the students to quell the fight against the labour bill, which has provoked strong reactions.

As they point out, the employees of STASY will not yield, but they also know very well the anxieties of students and parents.