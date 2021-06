The concert will take place on June 21 at its Megaron Garden

Megaron Athens Concert Hall is celebrating World Music Day on June 21 at its Megaron Garden, on the summer solstice, with three special concerts at two different stages, ANA reports.

This year, musical performances are provided by the strings soloists of the Athens State Orchestra, which is the resident orchestra, by the Greek group “Encardia”, by the Athens Classical Players, and by the female vocal ensemble of Marina Satti.

source Athens news agency (ANA)