Small boat with hidden messages washes up 27 years after launch, Wisconsin woman says

A couple in Wisconsin stumbled upon the “shipwreck” of a small boat last week — a discovery nearly 30 years in the making.

Lynn BeBeau and her husband Mike were out in Wisconsin admiring the fall foliage and taking in the sunset when they found a path that led to a remote Apostle Islands beach on the shore of Lake Superior, Michigan Live reported.

It was there that they happened upon a small wooden boat painted red, white and blue, Lynn wrote in a Facebook post.

“I noticed a little colored piece of wood buried in the sand about 20 feet from the water,” Mike told KBJR. “I thought it might have been a net buoy or a net float that had broken loose from a commercial fisherman’s boat or something but when I dug it out and then kind of washed it off, I was really surprised and I thought, ‘This is really cool’”.

Lynn posted photos of the “shipwreck” to Facebook, along with images of a handwritten message on the bottom of the boat.

It read: “I am traveling to the ocean. Please put me back in the water. Will you send information on your whereabouts to, Lakewood School, Room 116 & 118 5207 N. Tischer Duluth, MN 53304.”

