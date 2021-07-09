NATO: Aircraft violation alarm during press conference! (video)

A quite…rare incident took place today during a press conference given by the Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez and his Lithuanian counterpart, at a Lithuanian Air Force air base, in which Spanish Eurofighter fighter jets are stationed as part of NATO allied missions.

As the two heads of state spoke at the joint press conference, a real alarm was sounded for scramble for the allied fighter jets parked just behind them, following reports of one Russian aircraft deployed in the wider area without the due permission.

Initially, the two Prime Ministers did not understand exactly what was happening, until an officer approached them and informed them, while the security men removed them and the journalists, as pilots and ground personel were running to prepare the planes for an immediate take-off.

A spokesman for the Lithuanian Armed Forces General Staff later announced that Spanish Eurofighter fighter jets stationed at the air base had been called for immediate take-off to intercept a Russian aircraft that had taken off from Calin without the necessary flight plan.

See Also:

US: Greek-American community calls for Biden’s intervention to stop Erdogan’s plans in Cyprus