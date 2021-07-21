NBA Champ Giannis Antetokounmpo expected in Athens on Saturday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are the top trends on Twitter after they won the second NBA title in the franchise’s history. But the Greek Freak, after carrying his team with an astounding 50 points to the trophy can now start thinking about his holidays and some well-deserved rest.

As his agent, Giorgos Panou announced, Giannis, along with brother, Thanasis (once he completes his quarantine), are expected in Athens on Saturday morning.

After some obligations, he will go on vacation with his family, in order to fill his batteries after such a difficult season. In fact, the 26-year-old superstar asked from a Greek media outlet during the after-match celebrations said on a funny note that he expected 100,000 fans to welcome him at the airport.

