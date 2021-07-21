Mandatory vaccination amendment submitted in Greek Parliament – Which groups it concerns

The Greek government submitted the amendment with the regulations pertaining to compulsory vaccination in Parliament.

These arrangements apply to three categories of employees:

1. Employees in nursing homes and

2. in care units for People with Special Needs from 16 August

3. In health structures (doctors and nurses), effective from September 1.

According to the provisions included in the amendment,

All staff (medical, paramedical, nursing, administrative, and support staff) must be vaccinated against coronavirus:

-Private and public care units for the elderly and care for people with disabilities

-Private and public health structures (diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers, clinics, hospitals, primary health care structures, nursing units, diagnostic centers, and National Public Health Organisation (EODY))

Exempted from the above obligation are those who have been ill for a period of 6 months from the illness and those who have proven health reasons that prevent the vaccine from being administered, according to the specific provisions.

An administrative fine of 10,000 euros for each violation and up to 50,000 euros is imposed on the employer who employs staff in violation of the above and in case of recurrence 20,000 euros for each violation up to 200,000 euros.

