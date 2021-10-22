NBA Europe in the works, Marca reports

The International Basketball Federation FIBA ​​confirmed its talks with the NBA to create a European region of the world’s top basketball league, making it clear that negotiations are well underway and that change in basketball is imminent.

The announcement read:

“FIBA can confirm that it has sent an invitation to the President and CEO of the Euroleague and to the partners of ECA to a meeting held in mid-September to discuss the unification of European basketball, as a key factor in its development. The NBA was also invited to attend this meeting. At the end of the meeting, all parties agreed to hold regular meetings in the coming months.”

The new European region will not be part of the NBA League but will provide a chance for unity in European basketball, but around the NBA and FIBA.

The news was published by Spanish media outlet MARCA, as the Spaniards claim that the NBA and FIBA ​​have already started negotiations for the creation of NBA Europe, which will be a European Region of the best league in the world.

The obvious question is what exactly this will mean… According to MARCA, brand name control will pass to the NBA and the European Region will be the fifth league under the responsibility of the best league in the world, after the NBA, WNBA, Development League, and the NBA Africa. In fact, the discussions are so advanced that at the moment it only depends on the NBA whether the agreement will take effect from next season.