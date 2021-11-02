New negative Covid-19 record cases of 6,700 – 59 deaths, 434 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,324 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today a new negative record of infections in our country. The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,700, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 754,451 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 143 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,568 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 59, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,050 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 434 (60.4% men). Their median age is 64 years. 79.5% have

an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 370 (85.25%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 64 (14.75%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,324 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Amazing! Slanted Church in Greece is more crooked than the Tower of Pisa (video)