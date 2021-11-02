Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a ‘guard’ in the hit Netflix series Squid Game (video)

The Sweden star shared the video on his social media accounts on Monday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken on the role of a guard in the hit Netflix series Squid Game.

The Sweden star shared the video on his social media accounts on Monday, featuring TikTok star Khaby Lame.

Lame, famous for making fun of life hack videos on the platform, appears as one of the participants of the games.

Lame is supposed to walk down panels of a glass bridge, half of which is fragile and the other half strong enough to support a person’s weight. Either he will fall to his death or survive the game.

In his trademark style, Lame seems to find an easy way to beat the game, simply walking down the beams in the middle that hold up the glass.

But just as he starts boasting about his victory and prepares to walk past the game’s overseer, the guard removes his mask and is revealed to be Ibrahimovic.

source goal.com